WATCH: Dudula xenophobes chase praying vapositori away in SA; tell them to go back to Zim

By Own Correspondent

SOUTH AFRICA: A peaceful church gathering on an open veld attracting vapositori congregants ended in disaster Sunday when AmaDudula anti-immigrant activists disrupted the service.

Highlighting the incident on Twitter, Bongi Kaunda said: “NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: Zimbabweans have been chased away by angry Operation Dudula members for praying on an empty field. Children were almost hurt in the process and the poor churchgoers were left traumatized by the ordeal”.

In the video, Dudula members can be seen and heard yelling at the congregants telling them to go back to their countries of origin and perform such services there.