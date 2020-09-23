WATCH: Elephants, Giraffes In Harare Sanctuary Join ‘Jerusalema’ Challenge

TimesLive
ANIMALS are the latest to join in on the human fun that is the Jerusalema dance challenge.
In a viral video, elephants and giraffes from the Wild Is Life Trust’s Zimbabwe Elephant Nursery (ZEN) take part in the challenge with staff members.
The organisation is based in Harare and is a sanctuary for injured wildlife.
The heartwarming video has been viewed by many and has garnered over 12 000 likes on Facebook.
We had SO much fun creating this #jerusalemachallenge video- the whole team got in on the action. Even Moyo makes a guest appearance and shows us how to boogy. Dance is the language that our soul speaks! 🕺🏽🦒🐘💃🏽 Music credit @masterkgsa #Wildislife_zen #cultureofcare #onebyone
