WATCH: Ex-Mugabe loyalist and Kasukuwere’s brother skins ‘Mashurugwi godfather’ Mnangagwa

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has been accused of being godfather of the notorious machete wielding gangs, commonly referred to as Mashurugwi.

The gangs are responsible for acts of murder, robbery, rape and assault among other violent crimes.

Those who have accused Mnangagwa of being the author of the violence include MDC leader Nelson Chamisa and exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo.

In a video clip shot soon after Mnangagwa was fired as Vice President by then President Robert Mugabe in 2017, ex-Mashonaland Central governor Dickson Mafios, does a hatchet job of the now state leader who immediately earned the derisive description Border Jumper when he skipped the border for a shot lives exile in South Africa then.

Mafios, a brother to exiled former Local Government Minister, is currently languishing in prison after he was convicted of inciting public violence in Bindura during the January 2019 public riots.

The clip is off a ZBC TV broadcast of one of Mugabe’s final rallies.