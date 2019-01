By Staff Reporter

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube is Zimbabwe’s chief government representative at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meetings at Davos in Switzerland.

This is after President Emmerson Mnangagwa pulled out of his trip to Davos in order to return home and deal with deadly unrest which left 12 people dead and dozens injured.

In the interview below; Prof Ncube outlines the government’s economic reform programme;