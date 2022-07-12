WATCH: Fist fights in Mutare, as factional battles erupt at Zanu PF elections

Spread This News

By Felix Matasva

ZANU PF youth league elections at Queen’s hall in Mutare were Monday abandoned midway as members clashed over counter accusations of rigging between those loyal to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

NewZimbabwe.com understands the elections were meant to replace former Mutare district committee secretary Danmore Mambondiyani, who has assumed his new secretary for youth affairs role in the party.

The fights broke out after some youths demanded that ballot counting stop, as they claimed they had been rigged.

Watch: Mutare Zanu PF youths fighting for party leadership positions. pic.twitter.com/JKKWtVhUQh — NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) July 12, 2022

