WATCH: Frail Mugabe dozes at 95th birthday reception

Birthday portrait: A picture of the Mugabes which was widely shared on social media Thursday

By Kingston Ndabatei

A FRAIL looking former President Robert Mugabe looked to be dozing off as close family and friends sang for him at a seemingly intimate event to mark his 95th birthday.

Mugabe, resplendent but jaded in a charcoal grey suit, posed for pictures with family including son Robert Junior and former First Lady Grace.

The garrulous former Zanu PF women’s league boss wore a “shouting” yellow outfit.

Mugabe’s daughter Bona and husband Simba Chikore also appeared in some pictures.

Reports claimed the Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Church (ZAOGA) was organising an event to mark Mugabe’s birthday at the weekend.

Pictures of invitation cards for the event were circulating on social media but this could not be independently verified.

Thursday’s event was a far cry from what Mugabe had been used to for nearly 40 years during which lavish events at least which even companies stampeded to make donations.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa seemed to have ignored the shindig including the public holiday which passed without the attended fanfare that the Zanu PF government so loves.

However, a source close to Mnangagwa claimed the President had “called” his predecessor to “wish him a happy birthday.”

The ruling party also ignored it’s former leader while State media did not carry the usual congratulatory messages that had become a normal on Mugabe’s birthday.

Mugabe a few years ago expressed his wish to hit a century.

The veteran leader was forced out of power by a military coup in November 2017 as he looked to be putting together an audacious plot to push his wife into the Zanu PF presidium.

President Mnangagwa who at the time was Mugabe’s deputy had been sacked from government as an internal Zanu PF power struggle threatened to plunge the country into chaos only to return and take over as leader two weeks later.