Watch: French Company Commissions US$1m Tiles Adhesive Plant

By Alois Vinga

SAINT Gobain Construction Products Zimbabwe (SGCPZ), a French-owned company, Wednesday commissioned a US$1 million plant for tile adhesives which will increase the company’s production and create jobs.

The plant is in Msasa, Harare.

Speaking at the commissioning, SGCPZ general manager, David Zimano said the plant will be key in improving the company’s business flow.

“At its maximum capacity, we will be producing 15 000 tonnes of tile adhesives per year and we are particularly proud that the Weber plant is 100% off the grid and is able to fully function 365 days a year on solar energy,” he said.

Zimano said the project will enable the company to generate foreign currency revenue through exporting their products to Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia which have been the company’s traditional markets.

Watch: https://www.facebook.com/SaintGobainAfrica/videos/170282534195918/