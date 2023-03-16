WATCH: God promises 15 more years to anyone who will vote for Mnangagwa – says Madzibaba prophet; vows 800,000 vapostori will back Zanu PF leader 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A SELF-proclaimed Prophet of John the 5th of Africa Apostolic church has made sensational claims that God will reward everyone who votes Zanu PF at the next polls with 15 more years of life, over and above those they were meant to live.

Seen in a video doing rounds on social media, the Prophet Madzibaba Andy Mkururu claims to have had a conversation with the Holy Spirit regarding Zimbabwe’s forthcoming elections.

He then orders his followers, said to number 800,000 in the country, to vote for President Emmerson Mnangagwa before, asking them to stand up so they receive their 15 year additions.

“When I vote I will be under the Holy Spirit putting my X on President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Zanu PF is going to win at the upcoming elections,” said

Madzibaba Andby.

“The children of John the 5th of Africa who number 800,000 will vote for Mnangagwa. I have no child who will rebel against the church’s decision.

“Those who will vote for Mnangagwa will get another 15 years of life. This is what the Holy Spirit has said, that is the word of prayer. May those who will vote stand up so that they get their years added.”