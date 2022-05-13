WATCH: Government condemns ill-prepared community radio stations

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

DEPUTY information minister Kindness Paradza strongly castigated companies that were given licenses for community radio stations saying they were ill-prepared when they submitted their applications.

Most of them have failed to hit the airwaves several months after they obtained the licenses.

Speaking at World Press Freedom day commemorations in Harare, organised by the Zimbabwe Association of Community Radio Stations (ZACRAS), Paradza said government will no longer be giving licences until those who already have them go on air.

The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) licenced 14 community radio stations of which only two have managed to start broadcasting.

Only Avuxeni in Chiredzi and Inyangani; which is being launched next week, are on air.