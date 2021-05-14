WATCH: Hands Off ‘Bhuru’, We Are Coming For You – Mliswa Brigade Warns Mbondiah

Taking the bull by the horns...MP Memory Mbondiah

Taking the bull by the horns...MP Memory Mbondiah

By Thandiwe Garusa

A GROUP of agitated Norton women have threatened to stage a protest at parliament building against opposition MDC Alliance legislator, Memory Mbondiah who on Monday this week assaulted their MP Temba Mliswa in the legislative house.

Mliswa, who calls himself bhuru (bull), was bashed by an irate female MP following heated exchanges among Public Accounts Committee MPs on whether Wicknell Chivhayo should give oral evidence on a botched multi-million-dollar Gwanda Solar Project awarded to the businessman and his company.

Mliswa was adamant proceeding with the hearing when the matter was also before the courts was sub judice.

Touch not the bull

In the heat of the moment, a scuffle ensued between the two opposition MPs with Mbodiah letting fly at the aggressive MP who however did not retaliate physically.

The bashing of their MP did not amuse some women back in Mliswa’s constituency who felt Mbodiah had crossed the line.

“Memory Mbondiah leave Bhuru alone, he is our father, he takes care of us here in Norton.

“For us to survive here in Norton, it’s because of him.

“Usiyane nababa vedu vanotichengeta. Usiyane naBhuru, Pamberi naBhuru,” one woman is seen shouting in a video circulating on WhatsApp.

Other women also chanted in agreement, threatening to stage a demonstration in parliament.

“We are coming to the parliament for you.

“We are coming to demonstrate, the police must arrest her.

“What were we going to do if Bhuru was arrested? Leave Bhuru alone! Urimbwa yemunhu!

“You are a dog Memory!”