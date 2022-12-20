WATCH: Harare football fans thankful after Delta, Mashwede fan park ensures they do not miss out on Messi final

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende, Chief Correspondent

FOOTBALL fans in Harare, troubled by incessant power cuts were last Sunday glad they had not been left out of festivities that come with the World Cup final, after Delta Beverages set up a fan park at Mashwede Village.

The intriguing final which has been described as the best ever, was won by a Lionel Messi inspired Argentina 4-2 on penalties against defending champions France. The match had ended 3-3 after extra time.

Two large screens, three tents and a well designed VIP section accommodated hundreds of fans who took turns to chant and sing their stars’ names as the match went.

“Thank you to Mashwede and Delta for this, they have done well,” said one ecstatic fan who had been rooting for Messi.

Electricity challenges had seen Zimbabweans battling to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup which was hosted by Qatar.

The fan park at Mashwede was the fifth after one in Zvishavane, Bulawayo, Gweru and Mutare, drawing to a close one of the best finals ever.

Tens braved the rain which fell as Argentina and France headed into extra time, with more dancing in it after the final whistle and beyond the cup presentation.