WATCH: Hilarious Chinoz fakes confusion around Valentine’s Day

By Anna Chibamu

HILARIOUS Buhera South MP Joseph Chinotimba Thursday wore his comic persona and faked confusion around Valentine’s Day which he likened to a human being.

Clad in a surprise Arabic ankle-length garment and a headscarf, Chinotimba found the funny side of a day associated with romantic love.

“I have not seen the Valentine you are talking about…Is this a human being?” said Zimbabwe’s happiness ambassador who has just returned from last week’s launch of the Global Happiness and Well-being Policy report in the United Arab Emirates.

He had been asked by journalists inside parliament building on his thoughts about a day celebrated every 14 February.

The Zanu PF legislator was in 2017 named as the country’s happiness ambassador in honour of his humorous character.

On Valentine’s Day in 2016, Chinotimba and wife, Vimbai took part in the Longest Kiss competition at the Rainbow Towers.

The couple won the competition after kissing for 10 minutes, 16 seconds.