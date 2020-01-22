By Staff Reporter
A hilarious character decked out in MDC coloured apparel left party supporters in stitches through his antics on during party leader Nelson Chamisa’s Stae Of The Nation Address Tuesday.
He had occasion to give his ‘prophesies’ at the event.
WATCH: Hilarious Madzibaba veMDC at Chamisa’s SONA A hilarious character decked out in MDC coloured apparel left party supporters in stitches through his antics on during party leader Nelson Chamisa's Stae Of The Nation Address Tuesday.He had occasion to give his ‘prophesies’ at the event.
Posted by New Zimbabwe.com on Wednesday, January 22, 2020