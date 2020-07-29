WATCH: Hunted Sikhala, Activists Go Underground, Continue To Call For #31July Protests

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

MDC Alliance vice-chairperson Job Sikhala has gone underground but continues to use social media platforms to call for anti-corruption mass protests set for Friday.

Sikhala is one of the 14 political activists that are on the police wanted list ahead of the protests.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing to members of the public to supply information on the location of under listed activists: Makomborero Haruzivishe, Godfrey Kurauone, Ostallos Siziba, Job Sikhala, Promise Mkwananzi, Denford Ngadziore, Allan Moyo, Obey Sithole, Obert Masaraure, Jim Kunaka, Peter Mutasa, Robson Chere, Stephen Chuma, Godfrey Tsenengamu,” the police said in a statement issued Monday.

However, most of them have gone underground, but have turned to social media to urge Zimbabweans to march against poverty and high-level corruption in government corridors.

“The people are our sanctuary. If these dimwits would know. They love us. They know who their oppressor is, not me or anyone in that list,” Sikhala says in a video captured in the “forest”.

“The resolve by the people is that which determines their destiny. Zimbabwe is now ripe. Those who govern our state of affairs must never take people for granted again. #31July is the day. We shall speak in loudly throughout the world. Zimbabwe is ready!”

Sikhala claimed he had been in contact with a number of Zimbabweans in the diaspora who had confirmed to him they would besiege Zimbabwean embassies in protest against corruption in Zimbabwe.

MDC Alliance youth spokesperson, Stephen Chuma who has also gone into hiding is captured on video urging the youths to protest against corruption on Friday.

“The only people that can be on the wanted list of people in Zimbabwe are; 1. (President) Emmerson Mnangagwa, 2. (First Lady) Auxillia Mnangagwa, 3. Collins Mnangagwa, 4. Obadiah Moyo, 5. Obert Mpofu, 6. Patrick Chinamasa,” Chuma said.

“These are the biggest thieves in our land who looted the national cake on behalf of everyone. We are not the ones who stole coronavirus funds. We are saying 31 July, everyone let’s go into the street and let’s raise our voices against this looting regime and say enough is enough.

Meanwhile, the MDC Alliance youth assembly said its officials on the police wanted list would defy a directive for them to present themselves before law enforcement agents.

“Our youth leaders together with other stated activists are not criminals or terrorists who deserve to be paraded on national and international platforms as criminals,” a letter written to police spokesperson Paul Nyathi reads.

“All of our leaders appearing on your list have attended to the Law and Order department on several occasions and your organisation has their contact details including those of their defence counsel.

“In no uncertain terms, we wish to state that this behaviour makes your police force complicit to tyranny and un-constitutionalism. Your force’s behaviour in this regard is thus illegal. We wish to state that your invitation to our leaders to your uncharacterised interviews is in the same manner as your future illegal directives are hereby defied.”