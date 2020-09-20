WATCH: Java makes eggs using Lamborghini engine

Spread This News











By Munashe Makuwe

FLAMBOYANT Zimbabwean cleric, Passion Java has taken the world on a tutorial on how to make eggs while using a Lamborghini engine.

Before starting his tutorial, he did not forget to show off his Gucci wardrobe, starting from the shoes, to the pants leading on to the jacket which were all Gucci labels.

As a person of style, he also went on to reveal his US$70 000 Rolex watch which he recently bought with diamonds and his new ring which he wanted to match with his hands.

In the video that Java posted on Instagram, he shows people how to make eggs in his expensive yellow Lamborghini at his homestead in the United States of America.

The video has a lot of humour as the preacher is known for his hilarious actions in front of the camera.

He did not forget to mention that his wife Lily Java was pregnant as he used the phrase “ My wife is pregnant. So I got to impress her every morning with a nice breakfast”.

Amazingly, the eggs came out well cooked as his venture proved to be a successful one.

For anyone who would want to try and make eggs with a Lamborghini you can check out the video below.