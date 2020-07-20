WATCH: Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono abducted, says lawyer

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

FREELANCE journalist Hopewell Chin’ono’s lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa has made claims the fearless journalist was abducted by detectives from his Harare home.

Chin’ono, a private media journalist who has unsettled the Zanu PF administration through continued reportage and hard hitting analysis on corruption, had his home stormed by police earlier in the day.

Police broke a glass door as they attempted to enter his house.

Human rights lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa has reported the journalist was abducted on a day police also arrested Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume in a preemptive move to stop the July 31 anti-government protests.

Earlier, Chin’onono was stopped by detectives from livestreaming the police raid after just 26 seconds of phone camera rolling.