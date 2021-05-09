WATCH: Kariba Woman Gives Birth In Public As Nurses ‘Take Lunch Break’

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

AN unidentified Kariba woman recently gave birth in the full glare of onlookers outside the local Nyamhunga Clinic after nurses at the medical centre reportedly turned her away arguing they were on lunch break.

However, sources who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com said the middle-aged woman, was turned away for not wearing a face mask as required under Covid-19 regulations when she visited the clinic, and the nurses instructed her to go and fetch before they could attend to her.

However, she was already experiencing labour pains and begged the nurses to be attended to her until she was forced to deliver in the open.

The shocking incident was last week the talk of the resort town as a video, captured by an onlooker, of the woman being assisted by a male nurse while at the clinic’s yard, went viral on social media.

In the video footage, the nurse is seen cutting the umbilical cord and wrapping the newly-born baby with a cloth before whisking both the baby and the mother into the local council-run clinic.

When contacted for comment, Kariba mayor George Masendu professed ignorance over the incident.

“I am not aware of the matter. As we speak, l am out of town driving to Chinhoyi for our strategic planning workshop, but l will find out what actually happened and then get back to you,” said Masendu.

By the time of publishing, the mayor had not contacted this journalist with finer details.

Nurses at Nyamhunga Clinic have been accused by residents in the high-density suburb of being notorious due to their inhumane and unprofessional conduct.

It is at the same health centre where the late prominent Kariba Waves coach Oliver Matava was refused entry and later succumbed to Covid-19 complications at his home.

Matava’s relatives cried foul alleging the late soccer coach could have survived had the nurses attended to him in time.