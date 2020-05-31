WATCH: Khupe, allies visit Tsvangirai grave, apologise for Vanguard atrocities

Thokozani Khupe (in red jacket), Morgen Komichi (on her immediate left) and Gogo Tsvangirai (extreme right)

By Staff Reporter

MDC-T interim leader Thokozani Khupe and allies Saturday visited late party founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s Buhera home to “formally apologise to the Tsvangirai family about the ill treatment that the old lady suffered at the hands of some youths including the vanguard during her son’s funeral”.

Khupe recently won a court battle against Nelson Chamisa to head MDC.

She was accompanied by reinstated MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora, Elias Mudzuri and Morgen Komichi.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Khupe and allies are seen holding hands with the former deputy prime minister praying fervently for Tsvangirai to give them strength in their current fight for party control.

The Khupe led MDC later released released a statement on their trip.

TOP MDC LEADERS VISIT TSVANGIRAI FAMILY

