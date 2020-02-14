Watch: Masvingo Police Use Water Cannons To Disperse MDC Members Gathered For Sikhala’s Trial

By Staff Reporter

MASVINGO: Anti-riot police here used water cannons and fired tear-smoke to disperse hundreds of MDC members who had gathered at the High Court in solidarity with the party Vice Chairperson Job Sikhala who was appearing in court.

Sikhala appeared in court Friday facing charges of subverting a constitutionally elected government.

Sikhala arrived in Masvingo Friday morning and walked from the Central Business District (CBD) to the High Court, accompanied by a group of party youths who were singing and chanting party slogans.

Business in the CBD came to a halt as police and MDC supporters engaged in running battles.Roads were also cordoned off by heavily armed police.

Two MDC youths were heavily assaulted and injured after they tried to confront the armed police officers.

Watch: https://www.facebook.com/newzimbabwecom/videos/587163341863130/?epa=SEARCH_BOX