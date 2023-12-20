WATCH: Masvingo residents protest worsening load-shedding, say they are tired of living in darkness

By Staff Reporter

RESIDENTS of Masvingo, under the Communities in Action Platform (CAP) Monday took to the streets in protest to power utility ZESA’s worsening load-shedding.

With Zimbabwe experiencing one of the worst electricity crises in decades, Masvingo has not been spared.

Much like the rest of the country it has been forced to endure 18-hour load shedding schedules that have disrupted business and domestic operations.

Holding placards and headed to ZESA headquarters, protestors demanded that the government parastatal provide a clear plan on how it was working to solve their problem.

“The people of Masvingo are tired of living in darkness,” said CAP.

“These power cuts are not just an inconvenience, they are a threat to our livelihoods and well-being.

“CAP urges ZESA to implement effective measures to stabilise the power grid and ensure consistent electricity supply to Masvingo residents.

“We call on the government to prioritise renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power as a sustainable solution to Zimbabwe’s energy woes.

In a statement, CAP bemoaned how unreliable power supply by ZESA was now affecting study and essential services delivery in the ancient town.