WATCH: Matutu, Tsenengamu eat humble pie

By Staff Reporter

SUSPENDED Zanu PF youth league leaders Lewis Matutu and Godfrey Tsenengamu could find themselves back to their positions sooner rather than later if developments of Thursday are anything to go by.

The firebrand youth leaders were last week slapped with 12-month suspensions from their positions after they convened a press conference in which they gushed torrents of corruption allegations against top businessman and presidential ally Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

They were summarily suspended for indiscipline.

Party national commissar Victor Matemadanda has since sat down with the two.