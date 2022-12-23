WATCH: Mbare vendors charge ZW$100 to cross sewage puddles on plank in Levels’ backyard; say they are raising money for Christmas 

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende, Chief Correspondent

SOME vendors operating behind OK Mbare, Friday made a killing charging people ZW$100 to cross a flooded mixture of council water and raw sewer at a market in the Matapi area.

The vendors made a makeshift bridge and offered customers, residents and their colleagues access for the figure identified, in what they said was their way of raising money for Christmas.

“We are working, we are raising money for our families to use over the festive season, remember Christmas is just around the corner, one of them said.

Recent rains have left Mbare a muddy plain, with vendors left without a choice but to lay their wares on the sticky mud.

The market is a stone’s throw away from Chillspot Records, home to celebrated DJ Fantan and Levels.