Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

GOSPEL musician Minister Micheal Mahendere has arrived in the United Kingdom for the annual Summer Gospel Experience sponsored by Diaspora Insurance.

The concert is set for this Friday from 1800hours to 2300hours at the King’s House in Bedford.

Mahendere will perform alongside the legendary Ivy Kombo, Sharon Manatsa, Matildah Tekeshe and Obert Mazivisa.

Tickets are going for £35 (standard), £15 (kids) and £45 (VIP) on Eventbrite.