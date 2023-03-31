WATCH: Mnangagwa biographer claims Uebert Angel fired; says gold dealer flees Zim with family

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

BUSINESSMAN and President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s biographer Eddie Cross has claimed that a so-called prophet linked to gold smuggling in Zimbabwe has been stripped of his diplomatic passport and title.

Speaking in an interview with Al Jazeera after the channel broadcast the second part of its ‘Gold Mafia’ documentary series Thursday, Cross said Uebert Angel, who was appointed Ambassador at Large by Mnangagwa, had been stripped of the title and could face prosecution.

He added that a white gold dealer featured in the documentary had also fled the country.

WATCH below;

Ambassador Plenipotentiary Uebert Angel fired, says Eddie Cross! pic.twitter.com/SqrhNcL3zv — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) March 30, 2023

A Twitter handle believed to be run by Presidential spokesman George Charamba also appeared to confirm Angel’s sacking.