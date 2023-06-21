WATCH: Mnangagwa confirms name at nomination court; calls for peaceful election season

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has said he is impressed with peace currently prevailing in the country as election candidates are filing nomination papers.

Mnangagwa was speaking soon after inspecting the process at the High Court where he also confirmed his nomination papers are in order.

“I am told that my papers have gone through so well. So far I understand there are so many citizens who are standing for the presidential post, some have been cleared, some are in the process of being cleared.

“I am told that countrywide, the process is going on very very well and I am happy that Zimbabwe is now a mature democracy. This process is so peaceful. This is what we want and should continue now during the process of campaigning, during the process of elections. This is the peace we want as a mature democracy,” he said.

The nomination court is currently sitting nationwide. Four presidential candidates: Mnangagwa, Saviour Kasukuwere, Trust Chikohora, and Lovemore Madhuku have completed the process and await confirmation later today.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa is expected at the High Court at 1600hours.