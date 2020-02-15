Watch: Mnangagwa Meets Chinese Ambassador Over Coronavirus

By Staff Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa Saturday met with the Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Guo Shaochun to get an update on the coronavirus at his Munhumutapa offices in Harare.

The disease was first detected in China where it has spread to most parts of that Asian country killing over 1 000 people.

After the briefing, Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe was in solidarity with China in the fight against the disease and he was happy to be informed the spread of the virus was declining. Shaochun said the outbreak would not affect Zimbabwe and China’s political and economic relations.

