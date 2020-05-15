WATCH: MP Joanna Mamombe was forced to eat activist’s faeces, drink urine

MP Joanna Mamombe in pain on her hospital bed

By Staff Reporter

MDC legislator for Harare West Joanna Mamombe was forced by her abductors to eat fellow activist Netsai Marova’s faeces.

This was a shocking episode from three MDC activists’ alleged abduction and torture in the hands of suspected state security agents.

Mamombe went missing together with party youth activists Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova on Wednesday, moments after they had teamed up with other party activists to stage a flash demonstration against government in Harare’s high density suburb of Warren Park.

They were Thursday night left for dead at a spot in Bindura after they endured torture ordeals which included physical sexual abuse.

While their torture was one thing, claims that Mamombe was forced to eat a fellow activist’s faeces could be a new piece of horror in Zimbabwe secret service’s history of horrendous acts.

This was revealed by Chimbiri who, together with her two party colleagues, are receiving treatment at a Harare private hospital.

Narrating the ordeal Friday, Chimbiri said the activists were also forced to drink their own urine.

