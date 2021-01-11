WATCH: Mthwakazi Donates Wheelchair To Ex-ZIPRA Cadre, Gukurahundi Victim

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

MTHWAKAZI Republic Party (MRP) has donated a wheelchair to former ZIPRA cadre, Better Tshuma who lost his legs when he was subjected to acts of torture by the Zimbabwean military during the dark Gukurahundi period in the early 1980s.

The wheelchair, which was sourced from an Australia based party supporter who is also a medical doctor, was handed to Tshuma Friday by MRP president Mqondisi Moyo.

The handover event was at Castle Arms ZIPRA Property where Tshuma is now staying.

“MRP has donated a wheelchair to Better Tshuma known by his liberation war name as Captain Masiza.

“UBaba uTshuma revealed that he lost both of his legs after being severely tortured during Gukurahundi around 1984.

“His narration was so touching considering that he had survived countless bullets and bombardments during the liberation struggle, only to be disabled by the notorious Fifth Brigade assigned by the late Robert Mugabe and the current President of Zimbabwe Emerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

“Tshuma also told the MRP delegation that he was a high-profile target of the Fifth Brigade which executed the killings and torture of Ndebeles in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces,” said Moyo in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com.

The MRP president said under normal circumstances, Tshuma was supposed to have his artificial legs changed every five years but they have not been changed for the past 10 years.

“One wonders if this would happen if Tshuma had been a former ZANLA cadre. Tshuma is still in dire need of artificial legs and walking aides.

“I am appealing to all people of Mthwakazi to assist him with these gadgets. He also needs food and other toiletries since he is living through his paltry pension which is being paid in bond notes,” added Moyo.

The MRP president blasted government for allegedly neglecting the welfare of former ZIPRA cadres while treating former ZANLA cadres well.

Tshuma was born on 01 January 1958 in Lower Gweru.

He did his military training at Gorges at Moscow Camp in Zambia in 1977.

In 1978, he went for further training at the then Soviet Union where many other ZIPRA combatants also received their training.