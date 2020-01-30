WATCH: Mutodi Being Evicted From Zanu PF Meeting

Information Deputy Minister Energy Mutodi was in 2016 chased away from a Zanu PF held at Zanu PF’s Head Office. The meeting was at the time of the ruling party fierce factional fights over who will replace the now late Robert Mugabe as President of Zimbabwe.
