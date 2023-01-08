WATCH: Outrage as suspected Zanu PF activists are filmed flogging elderly CCC supporters in Murehwa

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A video of suspected Zanu PF activists viciously assaulting elderly women and men for attending a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) meeting in Murehwa has gone viral signaling tough time ahead of this year’s harmonised elections.

In the video purportedly captured by one of the assailants, a woman is heard interrogating the elderly villagers over the meeting questioning their guts in being members of the opposition “ at their age.”

A report has since been made at the police.

Zimbabwe Republic Police ( ZRP) spokesperson Paul Nyathi’s said investigations were underway.

“The ZRP has taken note of a video which has gone viral on social media on alleged political violence in Murehwa North. Investigations are now in progress. More details will be released in due course,” said Nyathi.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi condemned the attack saying desperation in the ruling party was shameful.

“Nhai vene, kana muchidiwa sei muchirova anasekuru nanaambuya vedu#Ibotso.

She also said, “This violent orgy happened at the home of Change Champion Seremani, an elderly citizen who was assaulted by ZANU PF.

“We have taken steps to ensure that those who were assaulted obtain medical attention. A police report has been made. We condemn this violence and unlawfulness.

“ ZANU PF is terrified of CCC penetration of rural communities and is panicking,” she said.

Murehwa is one of Zanu PF stronghold.

Last year, CCC members were attacked allegedly by Zanu PF activists who blocked their leader Nelson Chamisa from addressing his members.

Analysts have predicted a bloodbath as political tensions heat up a few months from the 2023 polls.