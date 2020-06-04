WATCH: Pandemonium In Parliament As Temba Mliswa Manhandles Zanu PF MPs

Spread This News











By Anna Chibamu

FIERY independent MP for Norton, Temba Mliswa was Thursday ejected from the legislative chamber after he manhandled two Zanu PF MPs Gorden Chanda and Munyaradzi Kashambe during sitting.

Chanda is the MP for Gokwe-Sesame and Kashambe, Seke.

Mliswa was infuriated by Kashambe’s comments he was being too boastful and disrespectful of cabinet ministers.

Chanda joined in, also castigating the combative independent legislator.

However, Mliswa, a former Zanu PF Mashonaland West provincial chairperson, could have none of it, immediately crossing the House of Assembly floor to where the two Zanu PF MPs were seated.

The former fitness trainer went on to manhandle the MPs.

There was immediate uproar in the house as MPs from both Zanu PF and MDC joined the melee and started heckling Mliswa.

Opposition legislators also verbally assaulted Zanu PF MPs.

Parliament security rushed in following a plea from Deputy Speaker Tsitsi Gezi and had to struggle to remove Mliswa from the chamber.

Mliswa was not happy that Gezi had not protected him from abuse at the hands of Zanu PF MPs.

“The way you know me in this House, l do not misbehave. I have been abused, heckled too. Why do you hate me?,” Mliswa screamed at Gezi.

“To make matters worse, the chair is not protecting me. Why are you partisan! She cannot protect me. What is this? I have been insulted. You did not protect me. Your own party has fucked up this economy.”

Mliswa was shouting as he was being led out of the house.

However, an equally angry Gezi shouted back at Mliswa, “Can you go out of the House?”

“I am going out but you are useless,” Mliswa said as he was escorted out.