WATCH: Passion Java As He Buys Clothes Worth US$38 000

By Munashe Makuwe

US-BASED flamboyant preacher, Passion Java is not new to the social media spotlight, and this week, he took to his Facebook page to capture live, his expensive shopping spree at a top-class Gucci store in Washington D.C where he forked out US$38 000.

In the video, the Chitungwiza raised preacher is seen purchasing suits worth US$18 000 that are custom-designed Gucci labels with his name embroidered inside.

Java says he personally designed all the suits he purchased on the day. He also purchased on the day one pair of shorts for US$1, 200.

He also bought a number of expensive shoes for his wife.