Passion Java Causes Stir Among Fans During Drive To Bulawayo

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

SOCIALITE and self-proclaimed prophet, Passion Java, Saturday created a stir in towns along the Harare-Bulawayo highway.

The flamboyant cleric made pit stops in Chegutu, Kadoma, Kwekwe and Gweru on his way to Bulawayo and hundreds of fans in each town mobbed his car.

In videos circulating on the internet, swarms of fans eager for a ‘kodak moment’ and meet and greet with Java chased after his convoy of top the range cars.

He was in the company of the late Ginimbi’s younger sister, Nelia Kadungure and businessman, Mike Chimombe.