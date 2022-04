Spread This News

By Lisa Nyanhongo

MADZEREREDZE primary school has grass-thatched shelter made of pole and dagga.

From a distance, one may thing it is a gazebo; no door or window – just loose thatch to shield students from the elements.

The school in Mbire, Mashonaland central has been in operation since 1980 but still looks heavily neglected.

A video shared online has put into perspective the situation in which students are having to conduct lessons.