WATCH: Police Officer Kills Baby Strapped On Mom’s Back

By Staff Reporter

A JUNIOR police officer Tuesday accidentally hit and killed a baby strapped on its mother’s back at an undesignated bus stop just outside the Harare CBD.

Unverified social media reports linked the unidentified police officer to an ill-fated bid to disperse hitchhikers at the Mashonaland Central route corner Second Street and Five Avenue.

The baby is said to have died instantly following the fatal blow.

In a video that went viral on social media, an agitated woman who seems to be the mother of the child is seen dragging the officer by his shirt while demanding answers over the incident.

NewZimbabwe.com could not however independently verify what became of the police officer and the baby.

An attempt to verify the matter with national police spokesperson Paul Nyathi did not yield much as the senior officer said he was still to be briefed about the incident.

Nyathi said the incident had not been reported to his office and an inquiry within the police structures was ongoing to establish facts around the matter.

“We are still to get a full report on the matter from the Officer Commanding Harare Province Tembo. We are in the process of checking the incoming reports concerning such a matter,” said Nyathi.

The incident happened as the country was on its first of a 30 day long Covid-19 induced national lockdown.

Zimbabwean police are often accused of high handedness in enforcing directives by their bosses.