WATCH: SA opposition leader Mmusi Maimane tells Zimbabweans to “vote for change”

By Thandiwe Garusa

SOUTH African opposition leader Mmusi Maimane has urged Zimbabweans who head to the polls Wednesday to go out in their numbers and vote for change.

A critic of the Mnangagwa-led government, Maimane called upon the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to publish election results immediately after counting to ensure transparency.

Presidential election results are announced within five days after polling day at the ZEC National Collation Centre.