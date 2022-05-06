WATCH: SA TV superstar, Connie Ferguson jets in 

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

SOUTH AFRICAN television star, Connie Ferguson has touched down at the Robert Mugabe International Airport this Friday afternoon.

The visit is part of her regional tour and is organised by businesswoman Zodwa Mkandla in partnership with Destiny Media Group (DMG), publishers of NewZimbabwe.com.

She will be officially welcomed at an exclusive dinner gala tonight hosted by Mkandla.

On Saturday she will proceed to a Women in Business event in Avondale to share her business tips as a top entrepreneur.

She will wrap up her Harare visit on Sunday with a zumba session at the Old Mutual Sports Club in Emerald Hill.

Tickets to the Harare events are limited and, for further enquiries and information, people can contact or WhatsApp +44 7466 774433 / +263 78 511 6393.

Click her to watch Connie’s arrival in Harare.