WATCH: Seke community reels after man slits his throat in public

By Darlington Gatsi

SEKE community in Chitungwiza was left shell-shocked after a 33-year-old man slit his throat with a knife in public.

The man only identified as Marlon killed himself in full view of the residents.

The deceased attempted to take his life Monday but the plan was foiled by neighbours who rushed him to the hospital.

According to eyewitnesses the suspected artisanal miner came from Harare to commit suicide in Chitungwiza.

“Monday he took poison but survived at the hospital. From the hospital, he was unstable saying he was followed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers and he wanted to run away. He gave away many statements that he had used money for betting amounting to US$6 000,” said a neighbour.

When NewZimbabwe.com visited Seke the body of the deceased was lying on the blood-stained road with the neck slit.

The deceased is said to have stabbed himself in the stomach several times, threatening to kill anyone who dared to stop him.

This left many eyewitnesses to speculate that he was being haunted.

“I heard a noise and came out to see the man breathing his last. It is said that he was hallucinating that someone was following him. He had threatened to even kill his brother who wanted to stop him from committing suicide. He had come to visit his brother and it is said that he was a gweja (artisanal miner),” said another resident.