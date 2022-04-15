WATCH: Serial murderer, rapist Zhantali charged with three more murders

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

BRIGHT Zhantali, the serial rapist and murderer who is in custody on nine counts has appeared at the Harare magistrates court on three more murder allegations.

Zhantali was arrested last year July in Harare on charges of rape and murder following discovery of a woman’s body floating in Lake Chivero.

More victims of his ‘ritual’ rapes and murder were discovered by the police.

Despite the cases he had been granted bail by the High Court before his much recent arrest.

Harare Magistrate Yeukai Dzuda remanded him in custody.

The court heard in July 2020, Zhantali allegedly approached a lady of the night and offered to pay her US$10 for the whole night then took her to Mabvuku where he was staying at that moment.

It is alleged that when they got to his place, he raped her once and then strangled her to death.

On December 7 2021, it is alleged he approached another lady who stayed at a plot in Ruwa pretending to be looking for a piece of land to rent.

He proceeded to rape her before using an axe to strike her dead.

Later the same month, he hired a 50-year-old sex worker at Double Jay night club whom he stabbed several times before throwing her body into a sewage pond in Mabvuku.

Zhantali willingly confessing to the crimes and leading police officers to more of her victims.

He has confessed to having murdered more in Mutare, Rusape and Nyanga, cases which are still being investigated by the police.