WATCH: South African activists stage demonstration against school teaching Shona language, demand expulsion of Zimbabwean learners

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

SOUTH African anti-immigrant opposition party, the Patriotic Alliance (PA) Monday staged a protest at Esikhisini primary school in Pretoria, Atteridgeville for teaching the Shona language.

Zimbabweans reportedly constitute 20% of Esikhisini school’s population.

PA’s deputy president Kenny Kunene, demanded that South Africans be prioritized first and called for the expulsion of Zimbabwean students. The party is also demanding the removal of the school’s Governing Board chairperson of Zimbabwean nationality.

“The school has applied to the Department of Education to teach Shona here. We met with the principal, Mr Nkabinde, who says he has not applied to the Department of Education for Shona to be taught here, but our information is that the chair of the SGB is a Zimbabwean, and he is the one who is orchestrating with the department to teach Shona.

“This is a public school. Shona is not in the curriculum. We understand that the department is entertaining this nonsense. We are here to demonstrate our anger and dissatisfaction at what they are trying to do to our communities.”

Added Kunene: “There are parents with young children who cannot be admitted at our schools because foreign nationals’ children have been accepted in the schools.

“Our members need to do door-to-door here so that they can establish if there is any parent who has been rejected from the school so that we can bring the child here. The principal must take out a Zimbabwean and put a South African.”

The increasing influx of Zimbabweans seeking refuge in South Africa from economic and political instability in their home country has led to tensions with local communities, particularly in the competition for social services.