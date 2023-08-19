WATCH: South African-based Bulawayo woman uncontrollably sobs upon meeting Valerio   

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A SOUTH African-based Bulawayo woman this week broke into tears after meeting Presidential aspirant Elisabeth Valerio who she shared her challenges with.

The unidentified woman could not even finish detailing her woes as she sobbed.

“I stay in South Africa but look at me, look at me, I am paying rent but the…,” she said.

South African-based Bulawayo woman uncontrollably sobs upon meeting Presidential aspirant Elisabeth Valerio (@PresValerio) Valerio is the only female Presidential candidate & hopes to beat competition from @CCCZimbabwe's @nelsonchamisa to unseat @ZANUPF_Official's @edmnangagwa. pic.twitter.com/4HUQy0HDQQ — NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) August 18, 2023

Valerio had been on her campaign trail when the woman presented herself.

“I am fighting for you; I am fighting so that [inaudible]. I know the things people are going through in South Africa,” said Valerio as she hugged her.