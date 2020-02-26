Watch: Stop Meddling – SA Tells ED

NewZimbabwe.com

SOUTH AFRICA has told President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government to stop political interference in public institutions, respect trade agreements and allow competition in business if it is serious about turning around the country’s collapsing economy.

In a straight talk by South Africa’s ambassador to Zimbabwe Mphakama Mbete during the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) economic summit last week, the government was told not to tinker with important economic institutions for political gain.

“Public institutions are key to proper economic management and must be allowed to pursue their mandate in line with the policy framework and legislation that establishes them. These institutions are important to provide a stable and predictable economic environment for business to thrive,” Mbete said.

Watch: https://www.facebook.com/newzimbabwecom/videos/3355239321159607/?epa=SEARCH_BOX