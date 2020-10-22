WATCH: Stunner Calling Men To Respect Each Other

Spread This News











By Munashe Makuwe

ZIMBABWE’S hip-hop star Stunner has posted a video on his Instagram page where he is advising men to respect each other.

Stunner took time to tell men who are monied not to go around calling everyone they meet “Mupfana” – (Young men) just for the sake that he has more money than the other person.

“We get to a certain age where we should respect each other as men, chete chete (only)” he said.