WATCH: Stunner bashes wife at five star hotel

By Paul Katanda

MUSICIAN Stunner, born Desmond Chideme, has appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court for allegedly assaulting his wife Dyonne Tafirenyika at the height of a domestic dispute.

He was represented Dumisani Mthombeni when he appeared before Evelyn Mashayakure Tuesday. He was arrested on Sunday.

According to court papers, the incident took place in the wee hours of Saturday at the Rainbow Towers Hotel.

The papers show Stunner followed Dyonne into toilet and demanded to see mobile she refused.

He then allegedly dragged her from the room downstairs and all to the way to the car park.

The rapper reportedly hit Diyonne with fists and repeatedly kicking her as she lay on the ground.

He is also accused of pulled out her artificial nails.

He pleaded not guilty.

His trial will commence on May 11.