WATCH: This was going to be a tough race for Sakupwanya, elderly Zanu PF supporter concedes  

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

AN 81-year-old resident of Mabvuku, who has stayed in the high-density suburb since 1962 and currently resides just a stone’s throw away from newly ‘appointed’ Parliamentarian Pedzai Sakupwanya’s office, believes the popular gold buyer would have found it tough to win Saturday’s by-election if it had gone ahead.

He pointed out that Sakupwanya risked being beaten for a second time by Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi who won the seat by over a thousand votes in August.

Kufahakutizwi however lost the seat after Sengezo Tshabangu, CCC’s Interim Secretary General erroneously withdrew him from Parliament. Attempts to reclaim it were quashed by the High Court which ruled he could not contest on the opposition party’s ticket.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, hours after Sakupwanya was declared duly elected, the elderly resident blamed youths for deliberately not voting for him.

● Some of Scott Sakupwanya's supporters were not confident enough in him winning the by-election. "It was going to be very tricky," said one of his supporters in Mabvuku. pic.twitter.com/x9FRt8QcA5 — NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) December 9, 2023

“This was going to be very tricky because the young ones are not voting or Zanu PF,” he said.

“At his campaigns, you would find a lot of people but come election results you would hear that he lost.

“In August he only won in his ward, Ward 21. Results were not pleasing in the rest of Mabvuku.”