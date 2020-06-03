WATCH: Time For ‘Dictator’ Mnangagwa To Be Removed From Office – Chamisa

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

OPPOSITION MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa says President Emmerson Mnangagwa has proved to be a worse off dictator than his late predecessor, Robert Mugabe, adding it was time the incumbent was shown the door.

He was addressing journalists outside the Harare Magistrates’ Court where his lawyer, Thabani Mpofu stands trial for perjury.

Chamisa said it was time for the people to say “enough is enough” and stop Mnangagwa’s dictatorship.

“It is (Zimbabwe) a banana republic so you can also see the banana conduct of Mr. Mnangagwa,” he said.

“We never thought Mr. Mnangagwa would be worse than Mr. Mugabe but he has proved Mugabe to be a toddler in a dictatorship. He has actually proved that Mugabe is Banana in Pyjamas, a cartoon level,” he said.

Mpofu was arrested Monday by officers from the Central Intelligence Department’s (CID) Anti-Corruption Unit.

He was charged with defeating or obstructing the course of justice after he allegedly drafted an affidavit for a non-existent client, one Simbarashe Zuze.

It is further alleged Mpofu connived with one Joshua Chirambwe in the filing of a Constitutional Court challenge containing duplicated information from Zuze’s matter, thus defeating the course of justice.