WATCH: ‘To Stop Smuggling Gold’ – Henrietta Rushwaya

By Costa Nkomo

GRAFT-accused Henrietta Rushwaya, recently re-elected as the Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) president, has pleaded with gold miners, and buyers to engage in responsible mining activities, and not to smuggle the mineral out of the country.

Rushwaya, was speaking soon after she retained the presidency of the ZMF.

“Once again, we say zero tolerance to irresponsible mining, we say zero tolerance to illegal siphoning of the yellow metal outside the country,” she said.

“We embrace the government’s initiatives towards making sure that we get good value of our money. I’m encouraging all artisanal and small-scale miners to contribute towards our country’s achievements especially given the fact that we have got the US$12 billion-dollar mark which is actual meant to make sure that all the minerals get the good value for their worth.”

However, last October, Rushwaya was nabbed by the police at the Robert Mugabe International Airport attempting to smuggle six kilograms of gold worth US$330 000 to Dubai.

She was granted $100 000 bail last January after spending about four months in remand prison.

In a separate crime, Rushwaya’s former driver Tashinga Masinire, was arrested last month by South Africa’s Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team after landing at the OR Tambo International Airport from Zimbabwe with smuggled gold worth R11 million.

Rushwaya who denied any latest ties to Masinire told members at the ZMF meeting to use proper channels when selling their gold so that Zimbabwe can attain its US$12 billion economy by 2023.

The ZMF President Henrietta Rushwaya:"Once again we say zero tolerance to irresponsible mining, we say zero tolerance to illegal siphoning of the yellow metal outside the country…." @daddyhope @nickmangwana @zanupf_patriots @mdczimbabwe @PedzisaiRuhanya @MateteYoung pic.twitter.com/I69K5Y1fuW — NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) June 18, 2021