WATCH: Two Zimbabwean men tussle for bag of mealie-meal inside supermarket

A video image of two men tussling for a bag of roller meal from inside a shop has gone viral on social media.

The video is a snippet of the acute shortages of the staple in a country that is battling perennial food shortages.

Mealie meal remains scarce in Zimbabwe.

While government has pegged a bag of roller meal at $70, shops are selling the product as around $180.

Government has assured citizens no one will die of hunger.