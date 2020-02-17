WATCH: Two Zimbabwean men tussle for bag of mealie-meal inside supermarket

A video image of two men tussling for a bag of roller meal from inside a shop has gone viral on social media.
The video is a snippet of the acute shortages of the staple in a country that is battling perennial food shortages.
Mealie meal remains scarce in Zimbabwe.
While government has pegged a bag of roller meal at $70, shops are selling the product as around $180.
Government has assured citizens no one will die of hunger.
Watch as Zimbabweans fight for meal mealie-meal.
Posted by New Zimbabwe.com on Sunday, February 16, 2020