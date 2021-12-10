WATCH: Two Zimbabweans Nabbed In India Smuggling US$32m Heroin

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende

TWO unidentified Zimbabwean nationals attempting to smuggle US$31 655 376 worth of heroin have been arrested at India’s Mumbai Airport.

The drugs in special spaces within their bags are yet to be made public.

India’s Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), responsible for their arrest, described this as one of India’s “largest seizure of narcotics.”

“In one of the largest seizures of narcotics at an airport, Air Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Airport intercepted two Zimbabwean nationals who were attempting to smuggle 35kg of heroin, with a market value of Rs 240 Crores (US$31 655 376) in specially made cavities of trolley bags,” said Mumbai Customs Zone 3 on Twitter.

“Both passengers have been arrested, further investigations, including tracing of their local contacts are in progress.”

According to India’s Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) of 1985, the two each face between 10 years and 20 years in jail plus a US$2 600 fine.

Meanwhile, according to the media in India, the large consignment of drugs has been seized and two Zimbabwean nationals have been arrested in the case at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

This is the first case of seizure of such a large quantity of drug consignments at the airport.

The two arrested Zimbabwean nationals have been identified as a 46-year-old woman and a 27-year-old male. Both have been taken into custody by the AIU.

The two left Zimbabwe and had arrived in Mumbai after receiving the consignment in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.