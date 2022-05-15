WATCH: UK-based Diaspora Insurance now operating in 13 countries

Spread This News

By UK Correspondent

DIASPORA Insurance company has now spread its operations to 13 countries, founder and chief executive Mr Jeff Madzingo has revealed.

He was speaking at a recent networking event for Zimbabwean health and social care businesses which was held in Birmingham.

Established ten years ago, the company provides specialist insurance and risk management solutions for diaspora communities, covering personal and family protection.

The company’s flagship product is Diaspora Funeral Cash Plan which is a cash, hard currency denominated funeral policy offered on a guaranteed acceptance basis and diasporans can cover themselves offshore and loved ones back home on the same policy.

Cash cover gives policy holders total flexibility be it burial abroad, repatriation or reverse repatriation or cremation.

Mr Madzingo said the company has over the years paid out millions of US dollars in cash claim settlements and now covers countries such as Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Ethiopia, Tanzania, and South Africa.

WATCH:

IMAGES FROM EVENT: